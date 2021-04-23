CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

