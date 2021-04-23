CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CVS Health traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 151987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.