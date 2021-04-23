CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,207,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

