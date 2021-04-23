DA Davidson Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $24.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

Shares of ORLY opened at $529.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $366.18 and a 12-month high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

