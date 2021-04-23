Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $785.68

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.68 ($10.26) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 339,928 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DMGT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 887.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 786.60.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit