Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE DAN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Dana has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

