Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Dana has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE DAN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Dana has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Dividend History for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit