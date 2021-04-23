Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

