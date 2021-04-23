Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. Danaher has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Earnings History for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit