Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. Danaher has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91.

Get Danaher alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.