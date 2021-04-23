Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

