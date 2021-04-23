Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
