Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC has been the subject of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.81.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

