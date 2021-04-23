DAOstack Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $169,288.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,749.41 or 1.00101434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.