DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

DRIO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

