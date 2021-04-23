DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Achieves $5.51 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $402,243.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.