Degenerator Market Cap Tops $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00506642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00033916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.25 or 0.03207994 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.