Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

