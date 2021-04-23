Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.68. 63,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,982. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

