Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

