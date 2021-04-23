Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,008 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,272. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

