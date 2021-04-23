Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.50.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$145.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.84. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.