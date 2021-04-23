Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.64.

CP stock opened at $367.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

