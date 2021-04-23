Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

