Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €104.00 ($122.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.88. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.