Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $309.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day moving average of $255.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

