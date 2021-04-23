Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Deutsche Börse stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Thursday, reaching €146.65 ($172.53). 643,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.11.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

