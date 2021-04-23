Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.38 ($180.45).

Shares of DB1 opened at €146.65 ($172.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.11. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

