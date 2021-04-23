Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.38 ($180.45).

Shares of DB1 opened at €146.65 ($172.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.11. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit