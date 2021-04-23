Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy”.

DTCWY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 10,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,631. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

