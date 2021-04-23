Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 286,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 588,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 140.16%. The business had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.