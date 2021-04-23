Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) One Day Volume Tops $709,533.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $709,533.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.00408449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003208 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.