DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

