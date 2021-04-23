Digitex Trading Down 43.9% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $11.23 million and $1.62 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00658438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.89 or 0.07695215 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.