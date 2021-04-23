Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.