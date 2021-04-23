Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

DCOM opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

