Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

