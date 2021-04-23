Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.