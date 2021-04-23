Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 3,985.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

MIDU stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.