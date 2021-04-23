DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Up 2.3%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 12,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 202,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

