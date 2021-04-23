Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,086,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

