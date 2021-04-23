Diversey Holdings Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diversey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

