Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.15

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 22800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.