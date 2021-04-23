Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

