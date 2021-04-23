DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average of $183.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.