DnB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 11,631 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $306.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average is $318.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.61 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.