DNB Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

DNB Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE TNK opened at $13.30 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.