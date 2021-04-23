Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

NYSE D opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,971.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

