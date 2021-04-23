Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,971.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

