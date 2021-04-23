Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DPUKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

