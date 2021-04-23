Donut (DONUT) Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $2.46 million and $256,349.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

