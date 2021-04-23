DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases Shares of 429 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $859.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $747.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

