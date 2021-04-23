Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

