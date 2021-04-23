Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $149.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

